Lesser Known Facts About Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena President Eknath Shinde are celebrating his 59th birthday today. On the occasion of CM's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about Eknath Shinde.

Born on February 9, 1964, Shinde completed his Bachelor of Arts from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University. Before getting into politics, Shinde was a rickshaw driver in Thane who arrived in the city from Satara. He became involved with the Shiv Sena as the party grew in the state. Once an auto-rickshaw driver in Thane city adjoining Mumbai, Shinde quickly emerged as a key Sena leader in the Thane-Palghar region after joining politics and is known for his approach towards issues of public interest. Originally from Satara district in western Maharashtra, he now calls Thane district, a Sena stronghold, home. Growing under the shadows of Anand Dighe, he became his deputy and strengthened the party after the sudden death of the Shiv Sena stalwart in 2001. Shinde was elected to the Thane Municipal Corporation in 1997. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2004 and has served four consecutive terms since then: in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. In 2005, Shinde was appointed Thane district chief of the Shiv Sena. His son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, is the district's Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan.