Jainarayan Baheti no more

Aurangabad, Sep 10:

Jainarayan Devichand Baheti (76, Cidco N-4) passed away on Friday. His last rites were performed in the N-6 crematorium. He is survived by a wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of Ashok Baheti and Ashwin Baheti of Baheti Housing. He was always ahead in social service.