Jainarayan Baheti no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 10, 2022 10:25 PM 2022-09-10T22:25:02+5:30 2022-09-10T22:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sep 10: Jainarayan Devichand Baheti (76, Cidco N-4) passed away on Friday. His last rites were performed in ...
Jainarayan Devichand Baheti (76, Cidco N-4) passed away on Friday. His last rites were performed in the N-6 crematorium. He is survived by a wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of Ashok Baheti and Ashwin Baheti of Baheti Housing. He was always ahead in social service.