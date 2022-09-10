Jainarayan Baheti no more

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 10, 2022 10:25 PM 2022-09-10T22:25:02+5:30 2022-09-10T22:25:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Sep 10: Jainarayan Devichand Baheti (76, Cidco N-4) passed away on Friday. His last rites were performed in ...

Jainarayan Baheti no more | Jainarayan Baheti no more

Jainarayan Baheti no more

Next

Aurangabad, Sep 10:

Jainarayan Devichand Baheti (76, Cidco N-4) passed away on Friday. His last rites were performed in the N-6 crematorium. He is survived by a wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of Ashok Baheti and Ashwin Baheti of Baheti Housing. He was always ahead in social service.

Open in app
Tags : Cidco N-4 Cidco N-4 Baheti Housing Ashok baheti Ashwin baheti