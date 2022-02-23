Jaishree Chavan promoted as Primary Education Officer

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

Bloc Education Officer Jaishree Chavan was promoted as education officer of the primary section of Zilla Parishad (ZP).

Priyarani Patil, the Deputy Education Officer, was promoted to the post of Education Officer of the Continuous Education Department. Siddheshwar Kaluse was promoted to the post of Assistant Director, office of Divisional Deputy Director (Education).

After the promotion of Dr B B Chavan, the additional charge Primary Education Officer was handed over to Education Officer (Secondary Department) M K Deshmukh. The Continuous Education Department also got full-time officers with Patil's appointment.