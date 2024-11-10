Jaiswal assures completion of pending works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pradeep Jaiswal, the Mahayuti candidate from the Central Constituency, assured voters during his foot march in Sansarnagar, Samtanagar, and Kotla Colony that he would complete the remaining development works soon.

Interacting with citizens, he provided information about completed development projects and promised to address all pending issues if elected. Residents showered Jaiswal with flowers as a gesture of appreciation. Significant development has taken place in Sansarnagar and Kotla Colony during the tenure of the Mahayuti government, including the construction of cement concrete roads and other developmental projects. The event was attended by prominent leaders including MP Bhagwat Karad, Shirish Boralkar, Baburao Kadam, Menon Saheb, Abhijeet Deshmukh, Harshvardhan Karad, Nagraj Gaikwad as well as Mahayuti officials and workers.