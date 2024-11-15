Jaiswal's campaign gains momentum at Tanwani grounds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kishanchand Tanwani, after joining the Shinde Sena, actively campaigned for Mahayuti candidate Pradeep Jaiswal in the Central constituency on Friday. Jaiswal & Tanwani led a'padyatra' in Gandhinagar, Khokadpura, and Ajabnagar, urging voters to support Mahayuti.

Tanwani’s entry into the Shinde Sena has strengthened Jaiswal’s campaign. The ‘padyatra’ witnessed energetic participation from youth who chanted slogans, played drums, and burst firecrackers. Local women welcomed Jaiswal and Tanwani with ‘aarti’. Jaiswal highlighted Mahayuti’s development work and appealed for voter support. He said, “Mahayuti has improved the lives of women, youth, and workers with various schemes. Our region has progressed under this government, and I promise to continue this development with your support. Vote for me with a strong majority.” BJP state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, Ashok Kawade, Millu Chawariya, Rameshwar Bhade, and Vishwanath Rajput also participated in the ‘padyatra’.