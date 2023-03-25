Jaju appointed on railway users consultative committee

March 25, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former CMIA president Shiv Prasad Jaju was appointed as a member of the ‘Reconstitution of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) on South Central Railway. The appointment will be for a period of February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2025. The SCR general manager’s office issued the appointment letter recently.

Tags : CMIA CMIA Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee Shiv prasad jaju