Jaleel campaigning with family members

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel from the Aurangabad East Assembly constituency, along with his entire family is actively involved in the campaigning. This includes his wife, both children, brother, nephews, and close associates, who have been tirelessly working from morning until late at night for the campaign.

In 2014, Imtiaz contested the election from the Central Assembly constituency and was successful. He also won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. For the 2024 elections, he has chosen to contest from the East Assembly constituency, which is new for him. The constituency is geographically smaller but is densely populated, so Jaleel has thrown himself into campaigning in full force in recent days. His campaign starts at 10 am every day. He is involved in meetings, corner meetings, and planning sessions till early morning (around 4 or 5 am).

Imtiaz's eldest son, Bilal, can be seen throughout the constituency participating in the campaign since 10 am. He is actively involved in door-to-door campaigning, corner meetings, and strategic planning with young volunteers. His younger son, Hamza, also participates in the campaign by visiting residents in his local area and friends' families. Although Imtiaz's wife is not directly involved in the campaign, she visits the homes of close relatives and associates to meet with people. Imtiaz's brother, Ahmed Jaleel, and his son are also actively contributing to the campaign efforts.