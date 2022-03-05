Jalna residents assure to help for pit line in city

Aurangabad, March 5:

The work process for the pit line in Jalna has been started but there have been no initiatives for the pit line work in Aurangabad yet. Hence, there has been a dispute between the railway passenger organisations of Aurangabad and Jalna. In this backdrop, a meeting of Marathwada Railway Vikas Samiti, Marathwada Railway Kruti Samiti, and Jalna Railway Sangharsh Kruti Samiti officials was held recently. Omprakash Varma, Anant Borkar, Pralhad Paratkar, Shamsundar Mandhana, Firoz Ali, Ganeshlal Chaudhary, Subhash Devidan and others were present. Pit lines have been sanctioned at Jalna as well as at Aurangabad. However, the work process at Jalna has been initiated but not in Aurangabad yet.

The officials during the meeting discussed the issue and claimed that there are two pit lines nearby at several places and there should not be a dispute between the railway organisations over the issue. The officials in Jalna will cooperate for the pit line in Aurangabad, they assured.

Several other demands were raised like a pit line in Mukundwadi Railway Station which will help the crossing of the trains. Stop for Tapovan Express at Mukundwadi station. New Railway Station and goods platform at Shendra MIDC. The Dinegaon station on Jalna - Aurangabad route is closed for several years, it should be started immediately.