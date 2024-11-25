Jalna Road witnesses two accidents on same spot in 10 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Jalna Road, the busiest route in the city, witnessed two accidents within a span of ten hours on Monday. In both incidents, the four-wheelers overturned, with only the drivers inside. Fortunately, neither of the drivers sustained serious injuries. Due to these accidents, traffic on Jalna Road was halted for some time, causing inconvenience to motorists who had to endure traffic jams.

2-hours-traffic jam

It so happened that a speeding jeep (MH 48 AW 5594) was proceeding towards Cidco from the Seven Hill Flyover on Jalna Road in the morning. When the jeep reached near Raj Petrol Pump, a cyclist suddenly entered its path. In an attempt to avoid hitting the cyclist, the driver swerved the jeep at high speed. As a result, the jeep climbed onto the median and collided with it, overturning. The jeep had only the driver inside, who sustained minor injuries, according to eyewitnesses. The cyclist was also unharmed. This accident caused a traffic jam for two hours. Eventually, the traffic police used a crane to lift and remove the overturned vehicle.

Around 6 pm, another accident occurred at the same spot where the morning accident took place, involving an SUV (MH 20 EY 7244) proceeding from the Seven Hill Flyover towards Cidco. The car was speeding when a motorcyclist suddenly applied the brakes, causing the driver Dr Sandip Ambekar, to slow down the car. Just then, a truck coming from behind collided with the car, causing it to crash into the median and overturn. Eyewitnesses reported that the car driver sustained minor injuries. After the incident, the Damini squad, including Lata Jadhav, Ambika Darunte, Sudhakar Pawar, and other police officers arrived at the scene. Due to the evening rush hour, this accident caused a traffic jam across the entire Jalna Road.

Narrow escape of drivers

Both the vehicles involved in the accidents had only the drivers inside. Interestingly, the wheels of both vehicles were positioned upside down and were resting upon tops after the accidents. However, fortunately, both drivers only sustained minor injuries. This incident became a topic of discussion throughout the city.