Janjal’s BJP move triggers unease; Shinde Sena awaiting post-poll decision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Speculation over Shiv Sena district chief rajendra janjal joining the BJP has created visible discomfort among party cadres. His ongoing rift with guardian minister sanjay shirsat has widened in recent months and is now expected to reach deputy chief minister eknath shinde after the municipal council polls.

Janjal’s recent public criticism of shirsat intensified the dispute, prompting the minister to remark, “Go wherever you want, who is stopping you?” Political observers are now watching how the Shinde Sena leadership responds. Reports indicate that janjal may enter the BJP with over ten supporters after securing assurances of candidature. This possibility has unsettled existing aspirants, some of whom are exploring alternative party options to safeguard their prospects. Janjal retains influence in multiple constituencies, and his shift could benefit any party he joins. He is also believed to be in contact with leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Yuva Sena. Shinde Sena sources say deputy chief minister shinde will review the matter after the elections.

-----------

No decision yet on his entry into BJP

“No decision has been taken about inducting janjal into the BJP. Discussions are ongoing, and many leaders wish to join us due to the party’s strong future and work culture.”

— Kishor shitole, BJP city president