Janmakalyanak Mahotsav celebrated

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 1, 2022 06:55 PM 2022-06-01T18:55:02+5:30 2022-06-01T18:55:02+5:30

Aurangabad, June 1:

The Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar celebrated the Janmakalyanak mahotsav of Bhagwan Shantinath recently. A panchamrut abhishek was performed in the morning. The Rajabazar Mahila Mandal and Swadhyay Mahila Mandal organised the Shanti Vidhan, Puja and Arti. Panchayat secretary Ashok Ajmera, joint secretary Narendra Ajmera, trustee Mahavir Thole, Pramod Pande and community members were present.

Tags : Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple Rajabazar Mahila Mandal Ashok ajmera Narendra Ajmera Swadhyay Mahila Mandal