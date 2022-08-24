Janmashtami at Pinks N Blues

Aurangabad, August 24:

Pinks N Blues preschool Satara Parisar organised Janmashtami with enthusiasm. Parents took great efforts to dress their children in Radha Krishna attire. Through small skit, teachers explained the importance of the occasion. Students were enjoying themselves as baby Krishna after watching the drama. Students rocked the floor with the songs like Govinda aala re, mach gaya shor and were exited to break the Handi, said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.