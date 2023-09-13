Janmashtami at Tiny Tots Nursery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Janmashtami was celebrated at Tiny Tots Nursery kindergarten with joy. The students dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha, complete with flutes, peacock feathers and matkas. The spirit of festivity was enhanced with Jhankis depicting life history of Lord Krishna. The grandparents and parents had a great time participating in songs and storytelling. The main attraction was breaking of the Dahi Handi.