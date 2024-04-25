Jarange clarifies on fielding candidate; extending support in LS polls

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange today underlined that Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti have destroyed the Maratha community in the last 70 years. Hence we have neither extended our support to anybody nor fielded anybody as an independent candidate in the LS polls. However, I appeal to the community to support the candidate who favors the Maratha reservation and also the reservation to blood relatives (all-inclusive reservation) under the ‘sage soyere’ act, said Jarange.

It may be noted that the Maratha reservation leader has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city since Wednesday due to some illness. While speaking to media persons on Thursday night, Jarange elaborated, “ It is being spread that I had told that Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi are the same. I would like to clarify that they both had destroyed the Maratha community in the last 70 years. Hence in this context, I had told that they are similar.”

“I am loyal to my community. I once again would like to inform you that I have not given support to anyone. I had also not contested anybody as an independent candidate. Those who are on the side of the welfare of the kith and kins of the Maratha community and sage-soyere act, then help him, but not in full capacity. The candidates who make fun of the strength of the Maratha community should be overthrown. This will be our win if we succeed in doing so,” said Jarange adding that you are free to make a decision of overthrowing on your own.

The injustice upon the Maratha community will not be tolerated. The Maratha youths should not bow before anybody, he stressed.

He appealed to the community saying to firmly stand with him and assured them that he would not let injustice happen to them. He also appealed not to remain in confusion.

I will not betray the community

My body is not supporting me due to the hunger strike. Sometimes there is fever and sometimes there is pain due to other ailment. But I do not let the expression of pain come on my face. I had come out from the jaws of death two times. I will kick the offer for the sake of the community if anybody offers crores of rupees or ministership, he assured.