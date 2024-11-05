Jarange withdraws from election due to Mavala Sanghatna’s stand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manoj Jarange, the leader of the Maratha reservation struggle, decided not to contest elections.

The Maratha Mavala Sanghatna presented their stand in front of Jarange Patil 15 days ago at Antarwali Sarati.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mavala Sanghatna president Manik Shinde said the Maratha reservation movement had been going on for the past many years.

He said that this movement should not be political. Manik Shinde said that Jarange Patil accepted the stand of the Mavala organisation on Monday.

Shinde said that 15 years ago, Akhil Bharatiya Chhava and Kranti Sena Party were formed in the city and contested elections jointly.

Late Annasaheb Javale Patil, former Minister Shalinitai Patil and Manikrao himself contested the election. But, after the elections, the Kranti Sena Party declined. He said that he had a bad experience of the party's end after the election.

“A firm decision was taken so that society should not experience the same thing under the leadership of Jarange Patil. Respecting that demand, he has withdrawn from the election. Maratha Mavala organisation welcomes this decision. Politics and social cause are two different things,” he said.

He mentioned that the organisation is of the opinion that people working in society should not participate in politics. Pandharinath Godse Patil, Sunita Patil, Uday Gaikwad, Rajni Ajbe, Yashwant Ajbe and Sominath Jivarag were present at the press conference.