Jarange’s ‘Mahashantata Rally’ in city on July 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the Maratha reservation movement, will take out a ‘Mahashantata Rally’ from Vasantrao Naik Chowk to Kranti Chowk on July 13, to demand conversion of ‘sage-soyare’ (those related by birth or marriage) notification reservation into the act and withdraw cases registered against Maratha reservation agitators.

The preparations were done for the rally. Nearly 250 tractors, 500 volunteers, and 10 ambulances will be deployed on the five-km route of the rally. As lakhs of community members will gather in view of the rally, an arrangement of tea, breakfast and water was made for them. A total of 10 mobile toilets will also be made available at the different places on the rally route. The police administration will change the traffic system.

The Mahashantata rally organised by Manoj Jarange Patil in Marathwada for the demand of the Maratha reservation is coming up in the city on July 13. The rally will begin, at 11 am and conclude at Kranti Chowk at 5 pm. Organisers said that a grand stage will be erected there for Jarange Patil.

The coordinators of Maratha Kranti Morcha are holding meetings in various villages and tehsils to ensure that a maximum number of community members participate in this rally. Tractors will be brought by the community members from Khuldabad.

Vehicles parking at 5 places

Vehicle parking arrangements will be made at five to six places for the Maratha community members coming from the rural areas as well as other districts to participate in the Rally.

It will have a parking facility at Jabinda Lawns on the bypass for

those coming from Paithan, followed by those coming from Kannad, Khuldabad, Vaijapur and Gangpur will park their vehicles at Karnapura and Ayodhya grounds. There will be a parking facility at Jadhavwadi Nava Mondha for vehicles coming from Phulumbri and Sillod. Chikalthana MIDC will have a parking facility for those coming from Jalana.

Jalna Road is likely to witness a traffic-jam from 10 am to 5 pm as lakhs of people will gather in view of Jarange Patil's Mahashanta rally. Against this backdrop, the city police administration has called a meeting of the chief office-bearers of the Maratha Kranti Morcha at 11 am on July 10.

Loudspeakers will be installed at 250 places along the rally route to instruct every person participating in the rally to observe discipline and participate peacefully.

Chandrakant Bharat, the Chief Coordinator of Maratha Kranti Morcha said that lakhs of community members would participate in this rally, therefore, there would be 500 volunteers to avoid inconvenience to anyone.

Coordinator, Maratha Kranti Morcha Suresh Wakde said that an arrangement of breakfast, tea and water would be made for the participants of the rally. “As it is rainy season, many Maratha brothers and sisters will show their strength by carrying umbrellas and sackcloths,” he added.