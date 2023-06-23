Jayakwadi dam’s storage goes down to 30 percent, 16 feet water in Harsul

Municipal corporation to start 450 HP emergency pump for water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jayakwadi dam, which quenches the city's thirst, still has 30 percent water storage. As the water level in the dam has decreased, the municipal corporation has decided to start the sixth pump of 450 horsepower which is started in emergency situations. If this pump is commissioned, the city will get up to five MLD more water. Harsul Lake, which supplies water to the old city, has 16 feet of water left.

Keeping in view the possible water shortage, the municipal administration has decided to take measures. Every summer, the water level in Jayakwadi dam decreases. At present, 130 MLD of water is coming to the city every day. Last year, inflow of water into the dam started in the month of July itself. The concern of the administration is increasing due to prolonged rains this year.

It is estimated that water will start flowing into the dam in the month of August. Therefore, the municipal system has been alerted. Executive engineer of the water supply department MB Kazi said. The dam currently holds up to 30 percent water, and Harsul lake, which supplies water to the old city, has a water level of 16 feet. Eight MLD water is being pumped from the lake every day. He mentioned that this water can last till the month of September.