Jayakwadi dam’s storage reached 50 pc mark

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The storage of Jaywakwadi dam which is the lifeline of Marathwada reached 50 per cent mark on Monday evening.

Section engineer Vijay Kakde said that the dam is receiving water with 66,666 cusecs from upstream dams. It may be noted that the water level reached 41.29 per cent by Sunday evening. There was heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the Godavari River in Nashik. This resulted in increasing storage of the dam up to 49.86 pc.

The dam reached this mark two months earlier compared to last year. The dam had filled up to 50 per cent in October last. The total storage was 55 per cent in the dam last year.

Section engineer Vijay Kakde said that the reservoir received water with 96,338 cusecs at 10 am today.

The arrival of water was reduced in the afternoon. The pace of arrival is 66,666 cusecs. The live storage of the dam is 1082 MCM. The irrigation issue of farms spread over lakhs of hectares in the five districts of the region will be solved with a rise in storage up to 50 per cent.