Jayakwadi’s storage at 49 pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water storage of the Jayakwadi dam reached 49 per cent on Saturday due to good rainfall in the upstream areas.

Water inflow has been good in Jayakwadi since June. Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, which are upstream of Jayakwadi, are experiencing heavy rains.

Water is being released from 10 projects in both districts to the Nandur Madhameshwar project. This water is coming to Jayakwadi via the Godavari basin and the Nandur Madhameshwar project. Currently, it is receiving water with about 15380 cusecs daily.

The inflow will be increased up to 19,717 cusecs of water from the Nandur Madhameshwar, on July 6. This will increase the water level by up to 50 per cent in two days.

Water being released from 10 dams

The names of dams with water being released with cuses are as follows;

Dam name----water flow in cusecs

Darna - 6642

Gangapur- 4656

Holkar weir-- 7515

Palkhed- 3420

Punegaon- 100

Bhojapur- 38

Bhavali- 701

Bham- 3076

Waki- 505

Waldevi- 65