Jayakwadi’s storage goes up to 73 pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: The storage of Jayakwadi dam at Paithan tehsil of the district rose to 73 per cent on Thursday due to arrival of heavy flow of water from upstreams.

It may be noted that there was nealry 5 per cent storage in the dam by the end of July. This had raised concerned over water supply for drinking and agriculture purposes.

However, upstream dams were filled upto brim because of good rainfall in the catchment areas of Godavari. So, water was released from upstreams for Jayakwadi dam during the last 29 days. This resulted in storage of dam by 68 pc. Currently, it has water storage up to 72.90 pc.

Water storage in big dams of M’wada

The storaga of water in big reservoirs of Marathwada is as follows;

Dam name----MCM---------pc

Jayakwadi----1582.585---72.90

Nimna Dudhna-55.18----22.78

Yeldari------- 324.74 -----40.14

Siddheshwar-- 59.47 -----73.45

Majalgaon------00-------00

Manjra--------58.75-----33.20

Painganga-----616.72----63.97

Manar--------138.21-----100

Nimna Terana--29.34 --32.16

Vishnupuri---74.57----92.30