Jayanti of Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was celebrated at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University through a programme held in the main building on Thursday morning.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari garlanded the portraits of the great leaders.

Pro-Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dean Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Dr Veena Humbe, Student Development Director Dr Kailas Ambhure, Board of Examination and Evaluation Director Dr B N Dole and director of Gandhi Study Centre Dr Sudhakar Shendge were present.