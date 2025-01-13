Jayanti of Rashtramata Jijau & Vivekanand celebrated at Govt College of Edu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A programme was held at the Government College of Education on Monday to celebrate Jayanti of Rashtramata Jijau and Swami Vivekanand.

College Principal Dr Nalini Chondekar presided over the function. Students of B Ed and M Ed were present. The dignitaries spoke on the life of Rashtramat Jijau and Swami Vivekanand.

Dr Urjit Karwande, Dr Gautam Gaikwad, Dr Rameshwar Padme, Yogesh Upadhye and Vipul Ingle were present. Deore conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Sujata Sonawne proposed a vote of thanks.