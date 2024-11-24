JCB accident, doctors defy death

A 45-year-old man suffered broken ribs and severe lung injuries while operating a JCB. In critical condition, he was transferred to GMCH Hospital, where doctors performed a life-saving surgery on Friday.

The patient, Balu (name changed), was referred from a government hospital in Ambajogai to the GMCH( Government medial college and hospital). He had sustained severe chest injuries, fractured ribs, and significant blood loss. At GMCH, a team of doctors led by Dr. Sheetal Dikhale from the CVTs (Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery) department performed a thoracotomy to stop the bleeding and save his life.

The medical team guided by Dean Shivaji Sukre, included doctors Suresh Harbade, Vaishali Une, Sarojini Jadhav, Gayatri Tadwalkar and nursing staff. After the surgery, the patient made a full recovery in the trauma ICU. Upon discharge, he and his family expressed their gratitude to the CVTs team by presenting them with flowers.

Photo Caption:

The patient and his family thank the CVTs doctors at GMCH Hospital.