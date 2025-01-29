Jeweller falls for Honey Trap, loses Rs15 lakh

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 59-year-old jeweler became the target of a honey trap, falling prey to a gang that blackmailed him for six months and extorted Rs 15 lakh. Acting on his complaint, police set up a sting operation and arrested four accused, including a woman, late Tuesday night. ACP Sampat Shinde confirmed the arrest of five individuals, including Arjun Lokhande and Aditya Shire.

The Setup: How the Trap Was Laid

The jeweller, who owns a well-established business, first encountered the gang in May 2024. A woman posing as a customer befriended him, later introducing her daughter under the pretense of running a spa and beauty parlor. As communication between the jeweler and the daughter intensified, the gang secretly recorded their conversations and video calls. Using these recordings as leverage, they repeatedly blackmailed him, demanding large sums of money. Over time, the extortion amount reached Rs 15 lakh, yet the gang continued their threats, forcing the victim to seek police help.

Police set the perfect trap

As the extortion demands escalated, the jeweller approached DCP Nitin Bagate and ACP Sampat Shinde on Monday. After reviewing incriminating WhatsApp messages, the police devised a plan. The gang called the jeweler to Joharibazar on Tuesday night to collect more money. To catch them in the act, the police placed Rs 20,000 in marked notes inside a bag and stationed officers nearby. When the accused arrived in a luxury car, they took the cash and, in a shocking turn, pointed a gun at the jewelezed a firearm and other evidence linking them to the crime. Initial investigations suggest the gang has 7-8 members, and discussions about potential involvement of police personnel surfaced late into the night. Further investigations are underway.