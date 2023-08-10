Jewellers demand arrest of thieves; recovery of ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj Mahanagar Sarafa Association (WMSA), on Thursday, has submitted a memorandum to the police demanding immediate arrests of the thieves who have looted a jeweller in Ranjangaon and fled away with ornaments, of valuing Rs 12 lakh, in his possession.

The owner of Mangalmurti Jewellers (Ranjangaon), Mukund Bendre, was attacked by three thieves on Tuesday daylight. They fled away with ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh in his possession. Meanwhile, a sense of insecurity has developed amongst the local jewellers as the incident had taken place during the day time.

The movement of the three thieves has been captured in the CCTV cameras, but an air of disappointment has prevailed as the thieves are moving freely and yet to be arrested by the police. Hence the association submitted a memorandum to the police inspector Ganesh Tathe demanding to immediately arrest the thieves and recover the stolen valuables from them. The memorandum was signed by WMSA president Rajesh Dhumale,

vice-president Suresh Ambilwade, Sanjay Shahane, Suraj Suryawanshi, Mahesh Bendre, Sujit Pandit, Nana Magar, Bapurao Jadhav, Ram Jagdale, Vilas Shrimali, Mahaveer Dhumale, Rajendra Udawant and others.