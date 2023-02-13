Jewellery stolen from locked house

Aurangabad

Thieves broke into a locked house in Mhada Colony in Teesgaon in Waluj Mahanagar and made off with gold jewellery amounting Rs 70,000 on Saturday. Police said, complainant Narsingh Padalwar (33, Mhada Colony) works in the postal department. On Saturday, he went on duty in the morning and his family members also went out. Taking advantage of the situation, thieves broke the lock of the door and entered in the house. They stole rings and a chain from the cupboard. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Ashok Ingole is further investigating the case.