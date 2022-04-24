Jewellery stolen from Nakshatra Park

Aurangabad, April 24:

Thieves broke into a house at Nakshatra Park in Satara area and made of with jewellery amounting Rs 30,100.

Police said, complainant Deepak Bhausaheb Dane works in a private company. On April 22, he had gone for a marriage ceremony with his family members but forgot to lock the house. Thieves entered the open house and stole two rings amounting Rs 3,100, Om amounting Rs 7, 000 and a chain amounting Rs 20,000, all amounting Rs 30,100. A case has been registered with Satara police station while contable Gawande is further investigating the case.