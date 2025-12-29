Jewellery worth 3.6 tolas stolen from passenger on train

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thief stole 3.6 tolas of gold jewellery from a woman’s bag while she was travelling by train from Parbhani to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The woman initially registered a complaint at the Parbhani Railway Police outpost. The Nanded Railway Police then registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Mukundwadi Police on Sunday.

Manisha Uttam Wakale, a resident of Ramnagar, had visited Parbhani a few days ago. On 25 December, she returned to the city by the Guntur Express in a general coach, alighting at the Mukundwadi Railway Station. Upon reaching home, she realised that her gold jewellery had been stolen from her trolley bag. She first lodged a complaint at the Parbhani Railway Police outpost. Following this, the case was registered at the Nanded Railway Police Station and, under the zero FIR procedure, transferred to the Mukundwadi Police. Police constable Narsing Pawar is investigating the case.