JIH celebrates Darpan Din

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

The Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has organised a programme to celebrate Darpan Din on Thursday (Jan 6). The discussion focussed on the need of providing relief to the journalists by identifying their core problems and overcoming them on priority.

At the outset, Naseer Ahmed recited the verses of the Holy Quran and Majeed Khan translated them in the Marathi language for the guests and audience. Naushad Osman in his introductory speech underlined the need for thorough research of a community, their culture, ideals and practices, before publishing their news.

The senior journalist Dr Shahed Shaikh pinpointed the problems and issues faced by the journalists' fraternity. He underlined the need of drawing insurances of journalists reviewing the figures of misbehaving and attacks on them. Dr Badrul Islam said that journalists should preserve the ideals of Darpankar Balshastri Jambhekar.

In his presidential speech, Dr Shadab Musa gave references of the history and said that the journalist should see that the reporting of his news does not create hatred between any two communities as if happens it seizes their development. Naseer Ahmed compered the programme and Adil Madani proposed a vote of thanks.