Jija, Varsha & Shubhangi selected for State Ideal Teacher’s Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The School Education Department announced the State level ‘Ideal Teacher’s Award on Monday evening.

The list has 110 teachers' names in the different categories including Primary, Secondary, Tribal, Arts and Sports, Disabled, Scout and Guide.

Among them, three are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The award comprises Rs 1.10 lakh cash, a certificate and a memento. The selected teachers will be presented with the award in a programme to be held in Mumbai on September 5.

One teacher from each district has been selected in each group. Varsha Deshmukh, a teacher of Zilla Parishad Higher Secondary School (Satara), has been selected for the Krantijyoti Savitrimai Phule Rajya Shikshak Gungaurav Award in the primary group.

Dr Jija Shinde from Deogiri Junior College has been selected in the secondary category.

Also, Shubhangi Pangarkar-Lokhande of Saraswati Bhuvan School has been selected for the State level award from the scout and guide teacher group.

Pali language scholar of Deogiri Junior College Dr Santosh Bhosale was selected for the State level award last year. This year, Marathi poet and critic of the same college Dr Jija Shinde has found a place in the list of ideal teachers.

Increased responsibility

It is a pleasure to meet the criteria for the state-level award. I have become eligible for the award due to the research done along with poetry, and review in the Marathi language. This award has increased the responsibility.

(Dr Jija Shinde, Deogiri Junior College)

Excellent work in an excellent school

Zilla Parishad School in Satara is very good. It is because of this school that I was selected for the State level award.

(Varsha Deshmukh, ZP School Teacher, Satara)

Selection for the only award

In the State, only one award is given in the Scout and Guide category. It is a matter of pride to be selected for the award. Schools and institutions have an important contribution to it.

(Shubhangi Pangarkar-Lokhande, Teacher, S B School)