Jilha Udyog Samiti to resolve issues plaguing industrial areas

Collector Astik Kumar Pandey: Separate police station for Shendra industrial area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jilha Udyog Mitra Samiti (JUMS) convened a meeting to address the issues faced by the industrial areas in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, including the Aurangabad Industrial City.

The meeting was chaired by Collector and JUMS president Astik Kumar Pandey at the collector office on Thursday. The committee emphasized the importance of roads, electricity, water supply, waste disposal, and necessary facilities for workers in industrial areas for industrial development. The representatives of various organizations were encouraged to take a positive stance in this regard.

Several issues were addressed in the meeting, including a connecting road from Shajapur to MIDC Waluj and the construction of a flyover at Oasis Chowk to enter MIDC, training and registration of workers, collection of taxes, difficulties faced by entities outside the jurisdiction of the MIDC area, infrastructural facilities in Chikalthana MIDC, providing plots for small entrepreneurs, and the establishment of an independent maintenance and repair centre for power distribution company for Shendra industrial area were also discussed. District industries centre general manager Karuna Kharat, resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate, representatives of various industries, and representatives of industrial associations were present.

Separate police station for Shendra

It was decided to build a separate police station in the Shendra industrial area on the land reserved by the MIDC. Instructions were issued to the police officials to report in the next meeting.