Jilted lover booked for torturing 38-yr-old married woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 38-year-old married woman was defamed by an unrequited lover who unknowingly took photos with her and made them viral on social media. A case has been registered against him at the MIDC Waluj police station.

The victim, Rakhi (name changed), lives with her husband and child in Waluj Mahanagar. Her husband works at a company in the industrial area. Twice, when her husband went to the company, an unfamiliar person came to their house. He introduced himself as Shekhar Kavitke and claimed to be from Rakhi’s village, saying he was a friend of her husband and brother-in-law. Trusting him, Rakhi let him into the house and treated him as a guest. Shekhar visited the house two or three times, and the two became well-acquainted.

Last May, Rakhi, along with her son and aunt, went on a trip to Ratnagiri with Shekhar. During the trip, Shekhar took selfies with Rakhi at the temple and other places. As Shekhar started becoming more forward, Rakhi became suspicious of his behavior and barred him from coming to her house.

However, Shekhar forcibly came to their house once or twice and showed the photos they had taken together to Rakhi. He threatened her, saying that if she did not stay with him, he would make the photos viral on social media and send them to her husband and relatives. When Rakhi avoided him, Shekhar started following her and harassing her. A month ago, Shekhar sent the photos taken with Rakhi to her relatives.

Complaint after defamation

Rakhi informed her husband about the situation. He encouraged her to file a complaint, and they both went to the police station. A case has been registered against the accused, Shekhar alias Balkrishna Damodhar Kavitke, at the MIDC Waluj police station. Further investigation is on by police.