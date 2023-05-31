Jin Reflexology Day: Health awareness seminars from today

International Reflexology Jain Association: Seminars from June 1 to June 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A series of health awareness programmes have been organized by the International Reflexology Jain Association (IRJA). Starting from June 1, which is celebrated as Jain Reflexology Day, the programmes will run until June 21, International Yoga Day. This initiative aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about various health issues.

Over the course of 21 days, 21 health awareness seminars will be conducted in 18 cities. Anil Jain, who conducted research on thousands of patients, concluded that the root cause of major diseases, such as heart attacks, kidney failure, panic spondylitis, and Parkinson, is an unorganized lifestyle. These seminars intend to educate people about preventive measures to avoid future serious illnesses and bring smiles to their faces.

Last year, the IRJA organized 33 seminars, benefiting thousands of individuals. This year, leading institutions across the country will explain the importance of reflexology, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, acupressure, and other life-changing components through computerized power presentations. Participants will also have the opportunity to have their doubts clarified.

This significant campaign was launched two years ago under the guidance of Rajendra Darda, the Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group. Lokmat, as a media partner, plays a crucial role in making the programmes accessible to the masses.

To ensure the success of the 21-day programme, various institutions have come together, including the IRJA, Mahavir International, Balaghat, Ahmednagar, Jodhpur, Majestic and Magic Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oswal Jain Samaj, Amravati, Bhartiya Jain Sangathan Warora, Navkar Sangeet Mandal, Niphad, Shri Parshwanath Digambar Jain Trust, Pune, and Jai Bhagwan Acupressure Centre Mumbai. Additionally, Shilpa Jain, Anupreeta Gandhi, Sapna Gandhi, Manika Kathed, Mayuri Surana, Anita Surana from Mumbai, along with the main speaker Anil Jain, will contribute to the programme.

A committee of 10 members, including Rajendra Darda, Rajkumar Jain, Lalit Gandhi, Dr Nirmal Pardhi (Mumbai), Dr Sapna Patni (Dhule), Naresh Lalwani, Sandeep Kathed, Vimlesh Gandhi, and Kalpesh Gandhi, has been formed to ensure the success of these initiatives. Coordinator Anil Jain has appealed to everyone to participate in these free seminars, which will be accessible through the indicated YouTube and Facebook links: www.jinreflexology.in/jin.

Seminars starts from today

The series of health awareness seminars will start from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh with the Reflexology Day seminar organized under the aegis of Mahavir International on June 1.

Ending on June 25 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The series of health awareness and life changing seminars organized from June 1 to June 21 will conclude on June 25 at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar under the chairmanship of Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda. Important life changing components will be presented with computerized power point presentation.