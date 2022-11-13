Jito is committed to the upliftment of Jain society

Swearing in of office bearers of Jito Chapter, ladies wing, youth wing

Aurangabad:

The installation and oath taking ceremony of the office bearers of Aurangabad chapter, youth wing and ladies wing of Jain International Trade Organization (Jito) organization was held in a grand ceremony on Sunday.

The office-bearers took oath to reach the families of all levels of the society and utilize the activities being implemented on behalf of the organization for the upliftment of the Jain society. The inauguration ceremony of Jito held at the President Lawn was graced by the presence of dignitaries. union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, President of Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda were the chief guests. The ceremony started by lighting the lamp. Jito Aurangabad chapter president Paras Ostwal, chief secretary Dinesh Mutha, Youth wing president Suraksha Kataria, Mihir Bamba, president of the ladies wing Dimple Pagariya, chief secretary Priya Mutha, Sonal Jain, Sangeeta Kotecha, joint secretary Pallavi Ostwal, Rekha Jain, treasurer Surichi Mugdiya took the oath. Satish Hiran administered the oath.

The dignitaries appreciated the work of the organization and wished them good luck for the future work. On this occasion, the working president of Sakal Jain Samaj, Subhash Zambad, Pukhraj Pagaria of Jito, Ajit Sethia, Adesh Nahar, Ravi Khivansara, Vikas Jain, Prashant Desarada and all the office bearers of Jito were present.