JITO to provide homes to destitute in Jain community

Aurangabad, July 28:

JITO, an International Organisation will provide homes to the poor families of Jain Community under ‘JITO Awas Scheme’ in affordable prices. The beneficiaries will be provides keys of the houses in a programme organised at Khinvasara Exhibition Centre on July 30 at 5.30 pm.

The president of JITO Apex, Channai, Suresh Mutha, JITO Apex Bengaluru vice president Paras Bhandar and JITO Apex Pune vice president Vijay Bhandari will present the keys to the beneficiaries.

JITO Aurangabad president Ravi Khnvasara and chief secretary Ashish Pokharna have appealed to attend the function.