Jito Youth Box Cricket League on April 29 and 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jito Youth is organizing a cricket tournament for the Sakal Jain community youths in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 29 and 30 at Back Wood Turf Chikalthana MIDC. Twelve teams comprising 200 players, including two women players in each team, will participate in the tournament. The winners and runners-up teams in each group will receive cash prizes, trophy medals, and awards for the best batsman, bowler, fielder, wicket keeper, best player of the series, and man of the match. The tournament is being conducted under the guidance of various committees, and Jito Youth has appealed to the Sakal Jain Samaj to participate in the tournament.