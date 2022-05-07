Job Fair brought smiles on faces of hundreds of educated unemployeds

Aurangabad, May 7:

The Job Fair, organised by the sitting MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, has evoked overwhelming response today.

A total of 4532 educated unemployed youth appeared for the interviews, out of which, 1670 were selected on the spot by reputed establishments and companies, said the MP.

The event was hosted by MP’s Job Alerts scheme. The interviews were scheduled to be held at the parliamentarian’s office, near District Collectorate (en route Delhi Gate) from 12 pm to 4 pm, but the rush of aspirants started from 10.30 am. The interviews continued till 6.30 pm. The appointment letters were issued to the selected candidates on the spot.

According to the press release, the MP through the Job Alerts scheme has initiated in providing jobs to 5,000 educated unemployed youths in the last two years.

The MP expressed satisfaction as many youths from rural parts of the district also tried their luck and got the jobs in large number today.

Meanwhile, he also hinted at making an important announcement in the coming two days for overall development of the district.