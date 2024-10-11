Jobs turned down again!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a surprising turn, 160 candidates selected for positions in the Water Resources Department recruitment drive declined to join amid rising unemployment. The administration will now offer these vacant positions to candidates on the waiting list.

The Water Resources Department advertised 1,200 vacancies last November for positions such as clerk, canal inspector, tracer, storekeeper, and civil engineering assistant. After the written exam, the department sent appointment letters instructing eligible candidates to join within 10 days. However, 160 candidates did not report on time and received an extra 10 days until September 30 to join. From the 350 candidates in the Kada office, 25 declined the offers due to jobs in other departments, while 30 skipped document verification. Some cited higher job offers or further education as reasons for their refusals, according to Cada Superintendent Engineer S.K. Sabbinwar.

"About 15% of candidates selected for the Water Resources Department did not join. Henceforth, we will now offer the vacant positions to candidates on the waiting list." -------(S.K. Sabbinwar,Superintendent Engineer Cada)