Jogeshwari gram panchayat to initiate confiscation action for unpaid taxes

According to Jogeshwari GP, Bajaj Auto has paid tax of Rs 4.73 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bajaj Auto, which comes under the jurisdiction of Jogeshwari Gram Panchayat, has defaulted on the tax of nearly three and a half crores to the Gram Panchayat (GP). The GP has imposed a penalty of 5 percent on this overdue tax and has started confiscation proceedings to recover a total of Rs 4.73 crore. The company has an outstanding tax dues for the financial years 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018.

Bajaj Auto Company, which comes under Jogeshwari GP, has outstanding tax of Rs 3.23 crore. The GP is continuously following up with the company for the recovery of this pending tax. However, since the company was reluctant to pay the due tax, the GP administration decided to levy a penalty of 5 percent. A total of Rs 4.73 crore is owed to the company as arrears of taxes, fines and accounting fees. Interestingly, the company has paid this year's tax to the MIDC administration. From this tax, the MIDC has deducted 50 percent of the amount and deposited the remaining 50 percent of the tax with the GP. Sarpanch Yogita Argade said that since the arrears of tax for the last three years have not been paid, it has been decided to take confiscation action for tax recovery from the GP.

Deadline will expire on March 15

Sarpanch Argade said that the deadline to pay the tax will expire on March 15, after which confiscation process will be started from March 16 to recover the arrears. When contacted, an official of Bajaj Auto, said that we don't have any outstanding taxes from Gram Panchayat. He refused to speak further, saying that we do not want to take any side in the matter.