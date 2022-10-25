Joint family teaches you to abandon the feeling of ‘Me' and embrace ‘We'

Festivals feel delightful only when it is celebrated in unison and togetherness

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad:

Diwali is not only a festival of lights but also the festival of family relations and celebration. Celebrating the festival in a joint family takes the experience to the fullest as it focuses on highlighting the need to enjoy and appreciate each member of the family. On this occasion, AurangabadFirst spoke with the members of a joint family on how they celebrate Diwali and what makes it so special for them.

Speaking to this newspaper, Devansh Agarwal, an automobile parts vendor, who lives in a family of 25 members in Balajinagar area said, "Everybody waits for the arrival of the big-small festivals throughout the year. Festivals feel delightful only when it is celebrated in unison and togetherness." Devansh’s home comprises his grandfather Mansukh, grandmother Jamuna, father Nikunj, mother Vasanti, uncles Chitranjan and Mohanlal, aunts, brothers, cousins, their wives and children. The family moved to Aurangabad four decades ago from Rajasthan. “There is a joy in living in a large family. The ladies and kids of the family make the festivals convivial and eventful. They make the environs of festival celebration events memorable. The happiness of every member of the family has to be taken care of upon the arrival of the festivals in a joint family.”

Every member has equal participation

We start planning for Deepawali one month. Every member of the family is given the responsibility. The men take financial decisions, women help in decorations and making Diwali savories and kids are tasked with selecting the latest fashion clothes, installing skylanters and buying firecrackers. The enthusiasm of children during Deepavali is worth watching. It is therefore imperative to take care of everyone and also keep the atmosphere in good humour. We celebrate festivals in such a fashion that every member of the family has an equal participation. Whether it is a festival or daily routine, we have to abandon this feeling of ‘Me' and embrace the feelings of ‘We'. Nearness amongst the family members enhances with this and the joys of the festival multiply manifolds.