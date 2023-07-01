Journalism students should remain positive while seeking career in administrative service: Dhanorkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Journalism students should remain positive while seeking a career in administrative service,” said, Anjali Dhanorkar, Deputy Collector.

She was speaking in a one-day workshop on 'Journalism as a Pathway to a Career in Civil Services’ organised by MGM University's College of Journalism and Mass Communication on Saturday. Lt Col Dr Satish Dhage also guided the students. Principal Dr Rekha Shelke, students and others were present.

Anjali Dhanorkar further said that her journalism education from MGM Journalism College has been highly beneficial while working as an officer. She said that she also worked as a journalist in a newspaper before joining the Government service.

She said that journalism students should embrace positivity in their lives if they aspire to join the administrative services. “As I know the values of news, it helps me a lot to what information of Government should be shared with the media. Therefore, as students build their careers, it is necessary to choose their field of work according to their preferences,” she added.