Journalist Shaikh Rahim passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 25, 2024 09:50 PM2024-01-25T21:50:07+5:302024-01-25T21:50:07+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of Madani Colony in Roshan Gate area and senior journalist, Shaikh Rahim, died of a brief illness in the wee hours of Thursday. He was 54.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Masjid Ganj-e-Shaheedan after Namaz-e-Zuhr, while the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque in the afternoon.

He leaves behind a family comprising mother, wife, two sons and three daughters.

People from different walks of life including journalists and police officers were present in large numbers at the burial.

