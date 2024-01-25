Journalist Shaikh Rahim passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of Madani Colony in Roshan Gate area and senior journalist, Shaikh Rahim, died of a brief illness in the wee hours of Thursday. He was 54.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Masjid Ganj-e-Shaheedan after Namaz-e-Zuhr, while the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque in the afternoon.

He leaves behind a family comprising mother, wife, two sons and three daughters.

People from different walks of life including journalists and police officers were present in large numbers at the burial.