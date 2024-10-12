Journalists from North East states visited MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation of journalists from North East India who came to the city for a study tour organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting visited various departments of Mahatma Gandhi Mission University and took information about them. Deputy Director of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Nikita Joshi, Center Head of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Akashvani Samarjit Thakur, Senior Journalists Jaydev Dole and Pravin Bardapurkar, Shahu Patole and university Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and dean Dr Rekha Shelke were present.

Journalists working in various newspapers in the states of Manipur and Nagaland in Northeast India today visited the community radio, Paithani Center, Journalism Department, Film Department, Photo Department and Baimanus in the university and got detailed information. After visiting all the departments, an interaction session was organised with the delegation. Various issues such as education, journalism, constitution, culture, expression, contemporary issues, ideology, and history were discussed on this occasion. Everyone in the delegation was warmly welcomed at the university.

The names of some of the delegation members include Vishu Rita Krocha (secretary, Kohima Press Club), Dilip Sharma (Executive Editor, Nagaland Page), Kanili Kiho (Correspondent, The Morung Express), K.Sunilkumar Singh (Assistant Director, PIB, Kohima) andLikivi Kappo (Journalist, Sumi Kukuputsa).