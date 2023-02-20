Jr college teachers to boycott HSC answer books assessment

Aurangabad: Members of Aurangabad Zilla Kanishta Mahavidylaya Shikshak Sanghatna (AZKMSS), a union affiliated to Maharashtra State Junior College Teachers Association, on Monday decided to boycott the assessment work of HSC answer books for their different pending demands including implementation of the old pension scheme.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will start to conduct HSC examinations on February 21. The union members demonstrated in various colleges including at Deogiri College today.

District president if AZKMSS Ravindra Patil said that the constant ignoring of the long pending demands of the employees created unrest among teachers.

“We agitated from the tehsil to district level frequently since September 5, 2022, for our demands. Also, we demonstrated at the Assembly winter session held on December 22, 2022. The government has not approved the demands yet. Therefore, the teachers of junior colleges have decided to boycott the assessment work of answer books,” he said.

Their other demands included stringent terms and conditions for the grant should be relaxed, giving increments on the line of M Phil M Ed, Ph D holding teachers. union secretary Govind Shinde, Rashid Khan, G R Suryavanshi and others were signed the memorandum.