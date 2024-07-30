JSW Green Mobility to invest Rs 27K crore in CSN

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state cabinet, on Tuesday, approved seven big industrial projects valuing Rs 81,000 crore including the JSW Green Mobility Limited’s project of valuing Rs 27,200 crore to come up in the city.

The JSW Green Mobility Limited will be setting up a mega unit manufacturing electric and hybrid vehicles in the city. This is the first project in the state with such a huge investment. The company plans to manufacture 5 lakh electric passenger cars and 1 lakh commercial cars annually.

The project will oversee an investment of Rs 27,200 crore and is expected to generate more than 5200 jobs.