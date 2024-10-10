JSW to establish 636-acre project in Bidkin DMIC

JSW Green Mobility, a leader in electric car and commercial vehicle production, will establish a project on 636 acres in Bidkin DMIC, Auric City. Auric authorities handed over the land allotment letter to the company, which plans to invest Rs 27,200 crore. The project is expected to create 20,200 jobs, with 5,200 direct and 15,000 indirect positions on Thursday. JSW has already paid 5% of the total land cost and received two plots: one of 546 acres and another of 90 acres. The company will focus on producing electric cars and commercial vehicles at this location.

"CMIA members can supply everything from tires to steering wheels with major companies like Toyota-Kirloskar and JSW entering the market. This support comes from the government and Auric administration,” said Arpit Save, President, CMIA.