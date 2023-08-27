Judges and lawyers should show preparedness to provide justice to the common lot

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The judges and the lawyers should show preparedness to provide justice to the common people waiting for justice for a longer period”, appealed the Bombay High Court Chief Justice Devendrakumar Upadhay.

He was speaking as a chief guest during the 43rd anniversary function of the Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court organised by the High Court Bar Association here on Sunday.

Bombay High Court senior administrative Justice Nitin Jamdar, Aurangabad division bench senior administrative justice Ravindra Ghuge, bar association president Adv Narsingh Jadhav, vice president Adv Ramdas Bhosale and Adv Sabahat Qazi, secretary Radhakrushna Ingole and others were present.

Justice Upadhay assured that he will try to resolve the just demands of the bar association and the litigates.

Justice Jamdar appealed that young lawyers in the age of modern technology should use the ‘e-filing’ and hybrid system and take advantage of the online hearing.

Justice Ghuge in his presidential speech said that after the establishment of the Aurangabad division bench, he and other lawyers got the opportunity to become judges.

Division bench founder member senior counsel Arunchandra Kapdiya, S S Chaudhary, S K Shelke, N K Kakde, Ankush Bhalekar, P V Mandlik, V G Sakolkar and Anil Kasliwal were felicitated by the chief justice.

Bar Association president Adv Jadhav made an introductory speech and presented the problems faced by the lawyers. Senior counsel Sukhdeo Shelke narrated the struggle undertaken by the lawyers from 1956 to the establishment of the division bench. Senior counsel R N Dhorde also spoke on the occasion. Library committee chairman Adv Prashant Borade conducted the proceedings of the function while secretary Adv Radhakrushna Ingole proposed a vote of thanks. The members of the bar association made efforts for the success of the function.