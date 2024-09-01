Judicial system is becoming stronger with participation of women: Fadnavis

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: “The participation of women in the Indian judiciary is increasing significantly. This is a positive thing and it is an indication that the Indian judicial system is becoming stronger,” said Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the girls' hostel at Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) on Sunday.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge, Judge of Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, Justice Mangesh Patil, Advocate General (AG) Dr Birendra Saraf, Incharge Vice-Chancellor of MNLU A Laxminath and registrar Dr Dhanaji Jadhav were seated on the dais.

Devendra Fadnavis said that three National Law Universities (NLU) were established in the State during his tenure as CM.

He said that the Supreme Court and High Court Judges contributed to the development of these universities. “Judges kept a close eye on the function of the universities. So, these universities are functioning effectively. Due to the good judicial system in our country, investors from all over the world are eager to invest here,” he said.

The deputy CM said as a result, the country is moving towards becoming the most excellent economy in the world. He said that the law and legal sector is not an exception to the change in technology.

Advocate General Dr Birendra Saraf presented he progress of the university. VC A Laxminath made an introductory speech. Registrar Dhanaji Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks.

Govt provided funds from time to time

“The State government provided the necessary funds to make available facilities to the students at the university. Therefore, hostels and other facilities are available today,” said Justice Ravindra Ghuge. He also read a message from University Chancellor Justice Abhay Oka.