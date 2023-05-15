Juice-centre injures youth over damaging tumbler glass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a fit of anger, a juice centre owner waged an attack on a youth with a sharp-edged weapon and also fractured his hand by beating with the stick over breaking a tumbler glass into pieces while drinking water. The incident took place in Mukundwadi Chowk on May 11.

The complainant Sominath Honaji Bhalerao (Ramnagar, Cidco N-2) along with his friend Santosh Shinde and a relative Milind Tupe was standing at Mukundwadi Chowk near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. After some time, Milind felt thirsty, as a result, he went to the nearby juice centre for drinking water. While he was drinking water the glass fell down from his hands and broke into pieces. Hence the juice centre owner Kharat abused Milind and started beating him. Bhalerao then intervened in the quarrel, while Kharat was rushing to attack Milind with a sharp-edged weapon. Bhalerao stopped him but sustained injuries on his hand. Kharat then threw the weapon to the side and beat Bhalerao with a lathi. As a result, Bhalerao got his right hand fractured in the incident. Mukundwadi police station has registered the case. Further investigation is on.