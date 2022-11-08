Justice Chapalgaonkar elected president of 96th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

The Literary Meet will be held at Wardha.

Justice Chapalgaonkar has also penned books on the social life of great personalities of the State.

He is a studious lawyer of the High Court and served as an HC judge for 10 years. He was associated with Marathwada Sahitya Parishad for a long time and was appointed president of the 26th Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan (MSS) organised at Majalgaon.

Before that, the MSS held at Manvat and Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan conducted at Nashik were concluded with his speeches.

His many books received awards. Some of them are ‘Karmayogi Sanyashi’ (award from Maharashtra Foundation), ‘Rajyaghatneche Ardhashatak’ (Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad), ‘Tyanna Samjun Ghetanna’ (State Government).

Box

27 books published

----His 27 books were published

--Samakaleen Publication published his book that describes the relations between the leadership of Lokmanya Tilak and Mahatma Gandhi

--Mauj Publication published his other book ‘Pandit Nehru’ as a biography, recently.

--Samakaleen Publication published the second edition of his book ‘Mahatma Gandhi and Bhartiya Rajyaghatna.’

--Rajhans Publication published his some articles on democracy and freedom of expression in the form of a book titled ‘Sahitya Ani Sawatantra.

--He was honoured with Rajhans Publication’s Shri G Majgaonkar award for his thoughtful writing.

--American based Maharashtra Foundation honoured Justice Chapalgaonkar with the Jeevan Gaurav award, last year

Box

He holds post of Kusumagraj Pratishthan’s president

Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar is currently the president of Nashik-based Kusumagraj Pratishthan.

He also served as Ford Chair Professor at Pune-based Indian Law Society’s Law College and Emeritus professor at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University of Nashik for a long time. He is associated with many cultural and social organisations and institutions.